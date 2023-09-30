Lousiana Tech announced Saturday that linebacker Brevin Randle has been suspended indefinitely after he appeared to stomp on the head of UTEP offensive lineman Steven Hubbard during the Friday night game between the Bulldogs and Miners. The stomp came after the conclusion of a play during the second quarter, though no penalty was called on the field.

"Coach Cumbie and I met with Brevin Randle today and informed him that he has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the incident during last night's game versus UTEP," Louisiana Tech athletic director Eric Wood said. "In speaking with Brevin, he acknowledges that his action was wrong and understands the consequence of that action. Our University, athletic department, and football program believe in culture, class, and competitive excellence and in no way was that displayed in that moment."

After the play was ruled dead, Randle pushed Hubbard while he was on the ground before getting up from the pile and stomping on Hubbard's head and neck area with his right leg. Officials on the play were looking to see who had possession of the football, causing them to miss the incident entirely.

Lousiana Tech went on to beat UTEP 24-10 to improve to 3-3 on the season. There have been no updates on the status of Hubbard since the incident.