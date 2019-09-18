Louisiana Tech vs. FIU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. FIU football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. FIU (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-1-0; FIU 1-2-0
What to Know
Louisiana Tech will take on FIU at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at home. Louisiana Tech has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Bulldogs and Bowling Green couldn't quite live up to the 59-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Louisiana Tech took their matchup against Bowling Green on Saturday by a conclusive 35-7 score. Louisiana Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaqwis Dancy, who rushed for 31 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries, and J'mar Smith, who passed for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, FIU was able to grind out a solid victory over New Hampshire, winning 30-17.
Their wins bumped Louisiana Tech to 2-1 and FIU to 1-2. The Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 454.50 on average. But the Panthers are fifth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 242 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9 point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won both of the games they've played against FIU in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - FIU 24 vs. Louisiana Tech 44
- Sep 26, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 27 vs. FIU 17
Watch This Game Live
