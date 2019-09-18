Louisiana Tech vs. FIU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. FIU (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-1-0; FIU 1-2-0

What to Know

Louisiana Tech will take on FIU at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at home. Louisiana Tech has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Bulldogs and Bowling Green couldn't quite live up to the 59-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Louisiana Tech took their matchup against Bowling Green on Saturday by a conclusive 35-7 score. Louisiana Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaqwis Dancy, who rushed for 31 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries, and J'mar Smith, who passed for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, FIU was able to grind out a solid victory over New Hampshire, winning 30-17.

Their wins bumped Louisiana Tech to 2-1 and FIU to 1-2. The Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 20th most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 454.50 on average. But the Panthers are fifth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 242 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9 point favorite against the Panthers.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won both of the games they've played against FIU in the last five years.