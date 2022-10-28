A Conference USA contest features the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-5) and the FIU Panthers (3-4) squaring off on Friday night. The Bulldogs have dropped two straight games, including a 42-41 loss to Rice in overtime. Meanwhile, FIU got back on track and picked up a 34-15 win over Charlotte. Both teams are .500 against the spread this season.

Kickoff from Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami is set for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 6-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. FIU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 57. Before making any FIU vs. Louisiana Tech picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Louisiana Tech vs. FIU:

Louisiana Tech vs. FIU spread: Bulldogs -6

Louisiana Tech vs. FIU over/under: 57 points

Louisiana Tech vs. FIU money line: Louisiana Tech -235, FIU +192

LT: Over is 7-0 in the Bulldogs' last seven conference games

FIU: Under is 4-0 in Panthers' last four games overall

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Freshman running back Marquis Crosby is the workhorse in the backfield. Crosby has the speed and burst to explode through the hole. The Mississippi native owns good contact balance and is tough to bring down. Crosby currently has 82 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. He's sixth in the conference in rushing yards per game (65.1).

Senior tight end Griffin Hebert makes an impact in both the run and pass game. Hebert is a willing blocker with sure hands and good agility. The Louisiana native is a mismatch for opposing linebackers and safeties due to his quickness and speed. Hebert has reeled in 20 catches for 403 yards and three scores. Last week, he snagged six catches with 76 yards.

Why FIU can cover

Sophomore quarterback Grayson James leads the Panthers' offense. James is an accurate passer who can consistently get the ball to his playmakers. The Texas native is completing 62% of his throws for 1,399 yards and eight passing touchdowns. James can also make plays with his feet, logging 145 yards with two scores on the ground.

Junior running back Lexington Joseph is a smooth ball carrier who runs hard. Joseph owns good vision and makes the most of the holes created upfront. The Florida native is able to get plays in the passing game due to his soft hands. Joseph has 66 carries for 363 yards and three scores. On Oct. 22, he finished with 17 rushes for 72 yards and two scores.

