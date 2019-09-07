Louisiana Tech vs. Grambling: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. Grambling (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 0-1-0; Grambling 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Louisiana Tech 8-5-0; Grambling 6-5-0;

What to Know

Louisiana Tech will take on Grambling at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Louisiana Tech had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 14-45 walloping at Texas' hands. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of J'mar Smith, who passed for 331 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Grambling and UL-Monroe, but the 58.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Grambling found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 9-31 punch to the gut against UL-Monroe last week. Grambling was surely aware of their 28.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 30.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium, Louisiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 30.5 point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 30 point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 97 degrees.