Louisiana Tech vs. Hawaii, Hawaii Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

I could write 1,500 words on how heartbroken I am that this year's Hawaii Bowl will not be played on Christmas Eve, but I figure that's not why you're here. You're here because you want to know about the Hawaii Bowl, and what I can tell you is that it was much better when it was played on Christmas Eve because it gave you a distraction from time with your family during the holidays.

OK, sorry, I'm doing it again. Seriously, it's a good game, and you're going to want to watch it. Hawaii comes into the game with one of the most potent offenses in the country, but it pairs that offense with a defense that can allow points almost as quickly, so there's a good chance this turns into an entertaining video game type of shootout between Hawaii and Louisiana Tech.

Viewing information

Event: Hawaii Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech enters this game with a record of 7-5. It's the fifth straight season the Bulldogs have gone bowling, and their seven wins on the season make the Bulldogs the only Conference USA school to win at least seven games in each of the last five seasons. One name to keep an eye out for is Louisiana Tech's Jaylon Ferguson. Ferguson has 15 sacks on the season and 42.5 sacks for his career. While the 42.5 sacks are already Conference USA and Louisiana Tech records, Ferguson is only 1.5 sacks shy of the tying the NCAA career sack mark. If he can get two, the record's his alone. It won't be easy, though, because even if Hawaii throws the ball a lot, it gets the ball out quickly.

Hawaii: I would call the Hawaii Bowl Hawaii's home away from home, but the Hawaii Bowl is literally played in Hawaii's home stadium. This is also the eighth time the Rainbow Warriors have played in the game, and it's the 17th time the game is being played. Hawaii and Louisiana Tech used to play in the WAC together, so they're familiar with each other, though Hawaii's had the better of the Bulldogs, winning eight of their 10 games.

Game prediction, picks

I mentioned earlier that Hawaii has a potent offense, but I also mentioned its defense. The Rainbow Warriors have allowed over 35 points per game this season, and against teams with a winning record, that number increases to 40.8 points per game allowed. It's hard to trust a team that gives up that many points, so even if Hawaii's at home, I'm taking the Bulldogs. Pick: Louisiana Tech +1.5

So who wins Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, all from the proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 for $100 bettors, and find out.