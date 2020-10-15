Who's Playing

Marshall @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Marshall 3-0; Louisiana Tech 3-1

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Oct. 17 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Thundering Herd are looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Marshall made easy work of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week and carried off a 38-14 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Marshall had established a 38-7 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Brenden Knox, who rushed for three TDs and 107 yards on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UTEP Miners last week, but they still walked away with a 21-17 victory. Louisiana Tech's RB Israel Tucker filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Tucker hadn't helped his team much against the BYU Cougars two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Tucker's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Marshall is now a perfect 3-0 while the Bulldogs sit at 3-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Thundering Herd come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. But Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with 12 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston,, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston,, Louisiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.