Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model on 109-75 run

Teams that didn't measure up a year ago meet in a Conference-USA crossover game when the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd on Friday. The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) tied for second with North Texas and Southern Mississippi at 5-3 a year ago, while the Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1) were second in the C-USA East Division at 6-2. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET from Edwards Stadium. In the schools' last meeting, Marshall defeated Louisiana Tech, 26-23, in the 2014 Conference-USA Championship Game. The Thundering Herd are favored by 6.5 in the latest Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech, up four from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall picks of your own.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now the model has dialed in on Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it's also generated an extremely strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations. Visit SportsLine now to see it.

The model knows Marshall is looking for its third straight winning season and sixth out of the past seven. The Thundering Herd, who are bowl eligible, have won seven straight bowl games, including a 38-20 win over South Florida in last year's Gasparilla Bowl. Doc Holliday is 76-49 in his 10 years as coach at Marshall.

Sophomore running back Brenden Knox has been on a roll and leads the Thundering Herd in rushing with 933 yards on 164 carries (5.7 average) and eight touchdowns. Knox has four 100-plus yard games, including in three of Marshall's last four games. Against Florida Atlantic, he tore apart the Owls' defense by rushing 23 times for 220 yards (9.6 average) and two touchdowns.

But just because the Thundering Herd have been hot does not guarantee they will cover the Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall spread on Friday.

That's because the Bulldogs have been dominating, outscoring their last four opponents 208-89, an average of 52 to 22.3. The Bulldogs have scored 35 or more points six times this season, the most since 2016, and their eight-game winning streak is the eighth-longest active streak in FBS. The team is off to its best start to a season since going 9-1 in 2012.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by senior quarterback J'Mar Smith, who has completed 198-of-304 passes for 2,483 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is also Louisiana Tech's second-leading rusher, carrying 75 times for 226 yards and two TDs. Smith has thrown for 300 or more yards in three games this season, including in two of the last three.

So who wins Marshall vs. La. Tech? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.