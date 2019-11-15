Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top-rated model on 109-75 run

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will have the Conference-USA West Division title in their sights on Friday when they take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in a crossover matchup at Edwards Stadium. The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) have already beaten second-place Southern Mississippi and need to win just two of their last three games to seal the division title, while the Thundering Herd (6-3, 4-1) can capture the East Division crown by winning their final three games. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET from Huntington. Louisiana Tech is 7-1 in its last eight road games against a team with a winning home record like Marshall. The Thundering Herd are favored by 6.5 in the latest Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech odds, up sharply from an open of 2.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 54.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before locking in any Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall picks.

The model knows Marshall is looking for its third straight winning season and sixth out of the past seven. The Thundering Herd, who are bowl eligible, have won seven straight bowl games, including a 38-20 win over South Florida in last year's Gasparilla Bowl. Doc Holliday is 76-49 in his 10 years as coach at Marshall.

Sophomore running back Brenden Knox has been on a roll and leads the Thundering Herd in rushing with 933 yards on 164 carries (5.7 average) and eight touchdowns. Knox has four 100-plus yard games, including in three of Marshall's last four games. Against Florida Atlantic, he tore apart the Owls' defense by rushing 23 times for 220 yards (9.6 average) and two touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech, which hasn't lost since dropping a 45-14 decision to No. 10 Texas in the season opener, has already clinched its sixth winning season in a row. The Bulldogs, who have a 7-3-1 all-time bowl record, have also won five bowl games in a row, including a 31-14 victory over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl last year. Coach Skip Holtz, who is in his seventh year at Louisiana Tech, is 54-34 at the school.

Defensively, junior cornerback Amik Robertson leads Division I football with 19 passes defensed and his five interceptions are tied for third most in the country. He is one of 14 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award and was named the Bronko Nagurski National Player of the Week, Conference-USA Defensive Player of the Week and the LSWA Defensive Player of the Week after a three-interception game against Southern Mississippi on Oct. 19.

