The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs aim for their seventh consecutive win in the all-time series when they host the New Mexico State Aggies in a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday. Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2), which hasn't lost to New Mexico State since 2006, also hopes to remain in contention for a spot in the conference championship game as it has dropped four of its last five contests. The Aggies (5-3, 3-1) are seeking their first four-game winning streak since 2002 after cruising past UTEP 28-7 last week.

Kickoff at Joe Aillet Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State spread: Bulldogs -2.5

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State over/under: 51.5 points

Louisiana Tech vs. New Mexico State money line: Bulldogs -128, Aggies +108

LT: The Bulldogs are 0-3 against the spread at home this season

NMSU: The Aggies are 5-2 ATS overall and 3-1 ATS on the road this year

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs have been dominant against New Mexico State of late, winning the last four meetings between the clubs by an average of 29.3 points. Louisiana Tech has a dangerous receiver in Smoke Harris, who is fourth in the nation with 59 receptions after hauling in 11 passes for 129 yards in the team's 31-23 loss to Middle Tennessee last time out. The redshirt senior is one of only two players in the country with at least 11 catches in three contests this campaign.

Louisiana Tech had two 100-yard receivers against the Blue Raiders as Cyrus Allen finished the game with 103 yards on three receptions. It was the second 100-yard effort of the season for the sophomore wideout, who recorded 102 yards -- and a touchdown -- on six catches at Nebraska on Sept. 23. Senior running back Tyre Shelton looks to bounce back from a season-worst 39-yard performance against Middle Tennessee that followed three consecutive 100-yard outings. See which team to pick here.

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies are looking to record six victories in consecutive seasons for the first time since a four-year streak from 1964-67. New Mexico State has posted three straight double-digit wins, matching the third-longest such streak in school history as they last accomplished the feat in 2006. Junior quarterback Diego Pavia, who has rushed for four touchdowns during a three-game streak, leads Conference USA with 16 TD passes and has thrown at least two in seven of the team's eight contests this year.

Pavia has 10 touchdown tosses and just one interception over his last five games, the best such ratio in the conference since Week 3. After gaining 508 yards on the ground last season, he has rushed for 525 and four TDs in 2023. Pavia leads New Mexico State in rushing yards and is tied with junior running back Star Thomas for most scoring runs with four. Thomas is one of two players in Conference USA with at least 300 yards rushing (321) and 130 receiving this season. See which team to pick here.

