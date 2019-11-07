Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 7-1; North Texas 4-5

What to Know

North Texas is 1-3 against Louisiana Tech since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. North Texas and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Mean Green will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for North Texas. They took their matchup against UTEP on Saturday by a conclusive 52-26 score. QB Mason Fine had a dynamite game for North Texas; he passed for 332 yards and seven TDs on 39 attempts.

North Texas' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Kai Locksley and got past UTEP's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. Leading the way was DE LaDarius Hamilton and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, everything went Louisiana Tech's way against UTEP last week as they made off with a 42-21 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7.

The Mean Green are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-6 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped the Mean Green to 4-5 and the Bulldogs to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mean Green and the Bulldogs clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: Facebook Live
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mean Green.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won three out of their last four games against North Texas.

  • Sep 29, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 29 vs. North Texas 27
  • Nov 04, 2017 - North Texas 24 vs. Louisiana Tech 23
  • Nov 05, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 45 vs. North Texas 24
  • Nov 07, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 56 vs. North Texas 13

