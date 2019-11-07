Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. North Texas (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 7-1; North Texas 4-5
What to Know
North Texas is 1-3 against Louisiana Tech since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. North Texas and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Mean Green will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for North Texas. They took their matchup against UTEP on Saturday by a conclusive 52-26 score. QB Mason Fine had a dynamite game for North Texas; he passed for 332 yards and seven TDs on 39 attempts.
North Texas' defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for QB Kai Locksley and got past UTEP's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 43 yards. Leading the way was DE LaDarius Hamilton and his two sacks.
Meanwhile, everything went Louisiana Tech's way against UTEP last week as they made off with a 42-21 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 28-7.
The Mean Green are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. True fans are the only ones betting on them, currently 3-6 ATS, to cover the spread.
Their wins bumped the Mean Green to 4-5 and the Bulldogs to 7-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mean Green and the Bulldogs clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mean Green.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won three out of their last four games against North Texas.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 29 vs. North Texas 27
- Nov 04, 2017 - North Texas 24 vs. Louisiana Tech 23
- Nov 05, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 45 vs. North Texas 24
- Nov 07, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 56 vs. North Texas 13
