Who's Playing

Rice @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Rice 3-3; Louisiana Tech 2-4

What to Know

The Rice Owls are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 3 p.m. ET Oct. 22 at Joe Aillet Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It was a hard-fought game, but Rice had to settle for a 17-14 defeat against the Florida Atlantic Owls last week. Rice was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Bradley Rozner, who caught four passes for one TD and 135 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Rozner's 78-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Louisiana Tech and the North Texas Mean Green last week was not particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 47-27. Louisiana Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Tre Harris, who caught five passes for one TD and 114 yards, and QB Parker McNeil, who passed for two TDs and 424 yards on 37 attempts. McNeil's 58-yard touchdown toss to Harris in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Rice going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Rice is now 3-3 while the Bulldogs sit at 2-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Rice enters the matchup with only 191.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 24th best in the nation. But Louisiana Tech ranks 19th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 300.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won five out of their last six games against Rice.