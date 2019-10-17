Louisiana Tech vs. So. Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. So. Miss (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 5-1-0; So. Miss 4-2-0

What to Know

Louisiana Tech lost both of their matches to So. Miss last season, on scores of 34-27 and 21-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Louisiana Tech and So. Miss will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Louisiana Tech's strategy against Massachusetts on Saturday. The Bulldogs steamrolled Massachusetts 69-21. RB Justin Henderson went supernova for Louisiana Tech as he rushed for 137 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. Henderson put himself on the highlight reel with a 74-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, So. Miss lost to North Texas when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow North Texas the same satisfaction this time around. The Golden Eagles captured a comfortable 45-27 victory over North Texas. The success made it back-to-back wins for So. Miss.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They covered a 31.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 5-1 and So. Miss to 4-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last five years.