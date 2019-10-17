Louisiana Tech vs. So. Miss: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. So. Miss (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 5-1-0; So. Miss 4-2-0
What to Know
Louisiana Tech lost both of their matches to So. Miss last season, on scores of 34-27 and 21-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Louisiana Tech and So. Miss will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.
You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Louisiana Tech's strategy against Massachusetts on Saturday. The Bulldogs steamrolled Massachusetts 69-21. RB Justin Henderson went supernova for Louisiana Tech as he rushed for 137 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. Henderson put himself on the highlight reel with a 74-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, So. Miss lost to North Texas when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow North Texas the same satisfaction this time around. The Golden Eagles captured a comfortable 45-27 victory over North Texas. The success made it back-to-back wins for So. Miss.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They covered a 31.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 5-1 and So. Miss to 4-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - So. Miss 21 vs. Louisiana Tech 20
- Oct 21, 2017 - So. Miss 34 vs. Louisiana Tech 27
- Nov 25, 2016 - So. Miss 39 vs. Louisiana Tech 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - So. Miss 58 vs. Louisiana Tech 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
CFB Week 8 odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
The Six Pack of picks for Week 8
Trust the Process in Week 8, The Unofficial Week of the Underdog
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Top lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Week 8 SEC picks against the spread
You can't blame the Tigers, Tide and Gators if they are looking ahead to bigger games the next...
-
Syracuse vs Pittsburgh odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game