Stephen F. Austin @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Stephen F. Austin 1-1; Louisiana Tech 0-1

Last Season Records: Louisiana Tech 3-9; Stephen F. Austin 8-4

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Lumberjacks will be strutting in after a win while Louisiana Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stephen F. Austin didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Alcorn State Braves last week, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-10 deficit.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Louisiana Tech last Thursday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 52-24 walloping at the Missouri Tigers' hands. Louisiana Tech was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by WR Cyrus Allen, who caught five passes for two TDs and 121 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Parker McNeil's 64-yard TD bomb to Allen in the fourth quarter.

Louisiana Tech's loss took them down to 0-1 while Stephen F. Austin's victory pulled them up to 1-1. We'll see if Louisiana Tech can steal the Lumberjacks' luck or if Stephen F. Austin records another victory instead.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.