Who's Playing

UAB @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UAB 4-2; Louisiana Tech 3-3

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. UAB and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Blazers won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

UAB entered their contest against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. UAB didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-20 to Louisiana. UAB's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Spencer Brown, who rushed for two TDs and 128 yards on 28 carries.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Louisiana Tech or the UTSA Roadrunners last week, but it was UTSA snatching the 27-26 win. The Bulldogs were up 19-6 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana Tech, but they got one touchdown from QB Luke Anthony.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Jacob Barnes delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

UAB is now 4-2 while Louisiana Tech sits at 3-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blazers rank 17th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. The Bulldogs have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the eighth most passing touchdowns in the nation at 15.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blazers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UAB have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last six years.