The final week of the 2022 college football regular season has arrived, and it promises to deliver some drama as teams try to enter the postseason -- or the offseason -- on a high note. As part of the action, CBS Sports Network will televise five games from around the country over the course of the weekend.

Up first were a couple of Friday showdowns for the day after Thanksgiving with Eastern Michigan defeating Central Michigan 38-19 and Colorado State defeating New Mexico 17-0. Then on Saturday, the network will carry three more games as both Conference USA and the Mountain West will be in action.

Florida Atlantic played host to Western Kentucky in a high-stakes Conference USA contest to kick things off Saturday. Then UAB travels to Louisiana Tech looking to reach bowl eligibility in the afternoon. Finally, the day's action concludes with San Diego State hosting Air Force in a battle of quality Mountain West foes.

It should be another captivating weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 13 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern

UAB at Louisiana Tech



Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UAB -17.5 | Will the Blazers cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 1 projections

Storylines: UAB has posted five straight winning seasons since restarting play in the 2017 season after the program was dormant for two seasons. To have a chance of extending the streak to six, the Blazers must beat Louisiana Tech in order to finish the regular season 6-6 and receive a bowl invitation. The Bulldogs are just 3-8 under first-year coach Sonny Cumbie but 3-1 at home this season.

Air Force at San Diego State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 26 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Air Force -1.5 | Will the Falcons cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 1 projections

Storylines: San Diego State has tormented Air Force with nine straight victories in the series, including six that have been by a touchdown or less. If the Aztecs extend the streak to 10 this week, it will even the all-time series at 19-19. Both teams are already bowl eligible and entering this meeting on three-game winning streaks. The Aztecs beat New Mexico 34-10 last week while the Falcons crushed Nevada.

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 13, and which top-20 teams will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.