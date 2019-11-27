Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech (home) vs. UTSA (away)

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-3; UTSA 4-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are heading back home. Louisiana Tech and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Louisiana Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-14 to the UAB Blazers on Saturday. No one had a big game offensively for the Bulldogs, but they got scores from WR Isaiah Graham and WR Smoke Harris.

Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls, falling 40-26. UTSA was down 33-11 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bulldogs took their game against the Roadrunners when the two teams last met in last October by a conclusive 31-3 score. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Roadrunners have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last five years.