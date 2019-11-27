Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. UTSA (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-3; UTSA 4-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are heading back home. Louisiana Tech and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Louisiana Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-14 to the UAB Blazers on Saturday. No one had a big game offensively for the Bulldogs, but they got scores from WR Isaiah Graham and WR Smoke Harris.
Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls, falling 40-26. UTSA was down 33-11 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Bulldogs took their game against the Roadrunners when the two teams last met in last October by a conclusive 31-3 score. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Roadrunners have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Over/Under: 55
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 31 vs. UTSA 3
- Nov 25, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 20 vs. UTSA 6
- Nov 12, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 63 vs. UTSA 35
- Oct 10, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 34 vs. UTSA 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...