Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech (home) vs. UTSA (away)
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 8-3; UTSA 4-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are heading back home. Louisiana Tech and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Louisiana Tech didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 20-14 to the UAB Blazers last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Bulldogs, but they got scores from WR Isaiah Graham and WR Smoke Harris.
Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls, falling 40-26. UTSA was down 33-11 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Louisiana Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Bulldogs took their game against the Roadrunners when the two teams last met in last October by a conclusive 31-3 score. Will the Bulldogs repeat their success, or do the Roadrunners have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 57
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 31 vs. UTSA 3
- Nov 25, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 20 vs. UTSA 6
- Nov 12, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 63 vs. UTSA 35
- Oct 10, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 34 vs. UTSA 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Odom fired at Missouri after four years
Odom led the Tigers to a 24-24 record in four seasons at the helm
-
Ohio State vs. Michigan score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 13 Michigan meet in a rivalry...
-
Ohio State vs Michigan odds, best picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Ohio State football.
-
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech odds, top picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Georgia football.
-
Florida vs. FSU pick, live stream
The Gators look to record back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer...
-
College football top 25 games on Rivalry Week
NCAA football scores for the nation's top teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
UTEP vs. Rice live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the UTEP vs. Rice football game