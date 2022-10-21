Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Louisiana
Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5; Louisiana 3-3
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves haven't won a game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since Oct. 19 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Red Wolves will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Cajun Field at 5 p.m. ET. Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Arkansas State or the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week, but it was Southern Miss snatching the 20-19 win. One thing working slightly against Arkansas State was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Johnnie Lang Jr., who rushed for 47 yards on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns were able to grind out a solid win over the Marshall Thundering Herd last Wednesday, winning 23-13. Louisiana QB Ben Wooldridge was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 230 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground.
Special teams collected 11 points for Louisiana. K Kenneth Almendares delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Red Wolves are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Arkansas State is now 2-5 while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas State ranks second in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. But Louisiana enters the contest having picked the ball off 11 times, good for third in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Louisiana have won five out of their last seven games against Arkansas State.
- Oct 21, 2021 - Louisiana 28 vs. Arkansas State 27
- Nov 07, 2020 - Louisiana 27 vs. Arkansas State 20
- Oct 17, 2019 - Louisiana 37 vs. Arkansas State 20
- Oct 27, 2018 - Louisiana 47 vs. Arkansas State 43
- Oct 19, 2017 - Arkansas State 47 vs. Louisiana 3
- Nov 26, 2016 - Louisiana 24 vs. Arkansas State 19
- Oct 20, 2015 - Arkansas State 37 vs. Louisiana 27