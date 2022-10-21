Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Louisiana

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-5; Louisiana 3-3

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves haven't won a game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since Oct. 19 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Red Wolves will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Cajun Field at 5 p.m. ET. Louisiana will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Arkansas State or the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week, but it was Southern Miss snatching the 20-19 win. One thing working slightly against Arkansas State was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Johnnie Lang Jr., who rushed for 47 yards on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns were able to grind out a solid win over the Marshall Thundering Herd last Wednesday, winning 23-13. Louisiana QB Ben Wooldridge was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 230 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 11 points for Louisiana. K Kenneth Almendares delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Red Wolves are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arkansas State is now 2-5 while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas State ranks second in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only one on the season. But Louisiana enters the contest having picked the ball off 11 times, good for third in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won five out of their last seven games against Arkansas State.