Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

It's a Sun Belt Conference cross-division matchup when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns visit Brooks Stadium to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Thursday night. The teams met for the first time in their history last season, with Coastal Carolina winning 30-28. The Ragin' Cajuns are angling for a trip back to the SBC title game and are 6-2 after defeating Texas State 31-3 last week. The Chanticleers improved to 4-4 after rallying and going for a successful two-point conversion to get the 36-35 victory against Troy. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Conway. The Ragin' Cajuns are 14-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5.

The model knows the Ragin' Cajuns are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game. They ran for 296 in the victory against Texas State and are third in the nation in rushing offense, averaging 288 yards per game. They have a trio of top running backs in Elijah Mitchell, who has run for 705 yards and 12 touchdowns, and Trey Ragas (598-7). Ragas was relieved last week by Raymond Calais, who has 547 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Ragas sat out with an ankle injury but plans to play Thursday.

The talent at linebacker and in the secondary should disrupt Coastal Carolina and the defense could help Louisiana improve its run of 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games following a straight-up win. Jacques Boudreaux is the team's leader and has 57 tackles and two passes defended. Fellow linebacker Joe Dillon leads the unit with four sacks.

But just because the Ragin' Cajuns appear headed back to the conference title game doesn't mean they will will cover the Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Coastal Carolina spread on Thursday.

The Chanticleers amassed 476 yards in the victory against Troy and will try to extend a 4-1 run against the spread in their last five games after accumulating more than 450 yards in their previous contest. They also rely on the running game that's averaging 194.6 yards. CJ Marable is the workhorse, rushing for 596 yards and seven touchdowns, and he is second on the team with 26 receptions for 268 yards.

The defensive front is one of the strengths of a team that has produced 17 sacks and seven interceptions. Defensive end Tarron Jackson is the leader with 5.5 sacks, while tackles C.J. Brewer and Sterling Johnson have 2.5 each. Cornerback Chandler Kryst leads the unit with three picks, and linebacker Teddy Gallagher has a team-high 67 tackles.

