As Hurricane Delta blazed a path through the Gulf of Mexico last week, the Sun Belt elected to postpone Saturday's game between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The game will now be played on Wednesday night at Cajun Field with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are undefeated and Louisiana is ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 entering this week after beginning its season with a dominant win at Iowa State.

However, the Chanticleers also dominated a Big 12 team with a win over Kansas in their opener and they're coming off a 52-23 drubbing of Arkansas State on Oct. 3. The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 7.5 points at home in the latest Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 58.5. Before making any Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 23-6 on top-rated picks through five weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning almost $1,300 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina spread: ULL -7.5

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 58.5 points

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina money line: ULL -280, CCU +240

ULL: The Ragin' Cajuns have covered in five of their last six October games.

CCU: The Chanticleers have covered in six of their last seven on the road.

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana rode a dominant special teams performance to a season-opening win over Iowa State, who is now back up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after reeling off three consecutive wins following the loss to the Ragin' Cajuns. Chris Smith had a 95-yard kickoff return for Louisiana in that win while Eric Garror added an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown later in the game.

And after gaining only 272 yards in that win over the Cyclones, the Ragin' Cajuns offense has come to life in the past couple weeks. Louisiana is averaging 478.5 yards of total offense per game in wins over Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Running back Elijah Mitchell had 16 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns when he last played against Georgia State on Sept. 19 and he's expected to be back in the lineup after missing the Georgia Southern game with COVID-19.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

The Chanticleers have been building their program gradually under Jamey Chadwell and they made a statement by going to Kansas and beating Les Miles 38-23. Quarterback Grayson McCall was responsible for 206 yards of total offense and five touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) in the victory and he's looked like one of the best Group of Five quarterbacks in the country thus far.

McCall is completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 728 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception through three games and is averaging a whopping 11.6 yards per passing attempt. He's also rushed for 139 yards and those two aforementioned touchdowns and returning 1,000-yard rusher CJ Marable has 216 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns through three games.

How to make Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total as the simulations give Herbert a great chance to find the end zone, while Howell throws for almost 300 yards. It also says one side of the spread hit well over 60 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,200 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.