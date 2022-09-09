The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns host the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Louisiana opened its season with a breezy win in its first game against Southeastern Louisiana, and is coming off of a 13-win season. Eastern Michigan came out victorious in its season-opener against Eastern Kentucky as well and won seven games in 2021. This is the first season in four years the Ragin' Cajuns will be without Billy Napier, who left the program in the offseason to begin as the head coach at Florida.

The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Louisiana vs. Eastern Michigan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 56.5.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Louisiana -11.5

Louisiana vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 56.5 points

What you need to know about Louisiana

The Ragin' Cajuns had enough points to win and then some against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Saturday, taking the game 24-7. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly was sitting pretty for the rest of the game from there. Louisiana's TE Johnny Lumpkin was one of the most active players for the squad, snatching five catches fro 72 yards and two scores.

Defensively, The Ragin' Cajuns had two players finish with 1.5 tackles for loss, in Courtline Flowers and Kris Moncrief. Moncrief had 3.5 last year, so he's off to a fast start disrupting opponents this season. Louisiana has been one of the more deliberate offensive teams in the country, and despite its success last year, finished with the 34th-fewest plays of 20 yards or more.

What you need to know about Eastern Michigan

The Eagles beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 42-34 last Friday. QB Taylor Powell and RB Samson Evans were among the main playmakers for EMU as the former passed for three touchdowns and 271 yards in addition to punching in a rushing touchdown Evans finished with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries to keep the Eagles' rushing attack on schedule.

A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Louisiana was tenth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with 34. Meanwhile, EMU was 26th-worst in stopping them, where the squad gave up 27. Eastern Michigan was one of the worst teams in stopping opponents on third downs in 2021, and allowed them to convert on 66.67 percent of them.

