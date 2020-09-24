Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ No. 19 Louisiana

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-0; Louisiana 2-0

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Eagles and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Georgia Southern took care of business in their home opener. They dodged a bullet two weeks ago, finishing off the Campbell Fighting Camels 27-26. QB Shai Werts had a stellar game for Georgia Southern as he passed for one TD and 53 yards on 13 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 155 yards.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Louisiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 34-31 win over the Georgia State Panthers. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Georgia State made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Louisiana's RB Elijah Mitchell was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 164 yards on 16 carries. Mitchell put himself on the highlight reel with a 59-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 1-0 and the Ragin' Cajuns to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -181

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won two out of their last three games against Georgia Southern.