The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are set to square off in a Sun Belt showdown at noon ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Both teams are undefeated this season and now the two programs will go head-to-head for the fourth time on Saturday. The Ragin' Cajuns have won two of the previous three meetings straight up, while the total has gone over in each of the last three contests.

This time around, the Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52. Before entering any Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,800 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 13-1 on top-rated picks through three weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern spread: Louisiana -11.5

Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern over-under: 52 points

Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern money line: Louisiana -450, Georgia Southern +350

What you need to know about Louisiana

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Ragin' Cajuns ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 34-31 win over the Georgia State Panthers. The victory came about even with Louisiana handicapping themselves with 88 penalty yards. Louisiana's running back Elijah Mitchell was on fire, rushing for two touchdowns and 164 yards on 16 carries. Mitchell put himself on the highlight reel with a 59-yard TD run in the third quarter.

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

Speaking of close games: the Eagles took care of business in their home opener. They dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Campbell Fighting Camels 27-26. Quarterback Shai Werts had a stellar game for Georgia Southern as he passed for one touchdown and 53 yards on 13 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 155 yards.

Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Southern threw only one interception last year, which ranked first among all teams in the nation. Louisiana was not quite as good, but the Ragin' Cajuns were no chumps, either: they threw only four interceptions last season, the fourth best among all teams in the country. So expect both teams to value protecting the football.

How to make Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern picks

The model has simulated Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,800 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.