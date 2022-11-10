The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns try to rebound from a difficult home loss when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday night at Cajun Field in Lafayette. Neither team has a chance to win the Sun Belt, but both are in line to gain bowl eligibility. The Cajuns (4-5, 2-4) come off a crushing 23-17 loss to Troy on Saturday where the Trojans broke off a 22-yard touchdown run with just 5 seconds left in the game. Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3) is having a roller-coaster season, with victories against Nebraska and then-No. 25 James Madison but losses to the likes of UAB and Georgia State.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are 3.5-point favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana odds, and the over/under for total points scored is set at 61.5.

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana spread: Ragin' Cajuns -3.5

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana over/under: 61.5 points

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana money line: Ragin' Cajuns -170, Eagles +140 3

GS: Georgia Southern is 10-6 SU all-time in its games played on Thursdays

LOU: Louisiana is 16-11-1 ATS at home since the start of the 2018 season

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana has a clear edge defensively and should apply more pressure on Eagles quarterback Kyle Vantrease than he has seen. The Cajuns have 23 sacks, getting 6.5 from Zi'Yon Hill-Green and five from Andre Jones, and safety Bralen Trahan has four interceptions and a fumble recovery. Vantrease has been sacked just three times, but he has thrown 13 interceptions, so UL should be able to at least force him into mistakes. The Cajuns give up just 22 points (fourth in Sun Belt) and 347 total yards (sixth), while GSU yields 31 points (13th) and 485 yards (last).

The Cajuns are 5-4 against the spread this season and are 5-1 ATS in their past six home games. Ben Wooldridge has been starting at quarterback after opening-day starter Chandler Fields was injured, but both are healthy now. Wooldridge has 1,468 passing yards and 12 TD passes, while Fields has 608 yards and seven TDs. Michael Jefferson, who scored on a 48-yard reception against the Eagles last season, averages 17.1 yards per reception on 36 catches. Running back Chris Smith averages 5.4 yards per carry and has scored five touchdowns.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

Georgia Southern has one of the most prolific passing offenses in the nation, and Vantrease is third in FBS with 2,982 passing yards. He also has 20 touchdown passes for an aerial attack that averages 331 passing yards per game (fourth in FBS) and has been sacked just three times. Vantrease has at least one touchdown pass in all nine games. Khaleb Hood (685 yards), Derwin Burgess Jr. (642), Jeremy Singleton (508) and Amare Jones (485) are all dangerous receivers, and Vantrease can find them deep down the field. Burgess and Jones have six TDs apiece.

The road team is 4-1 ATS in the five meetings, and the underdog has covered in four of five, as well. The Eagles average 36 points per game, most in the Sun Belt, while the Ragin' Cajuns average less than 26. GSU also can run the ball, with Jalen White ranking fifth in the Sun Belt and 34th in the nation with 743 rushing yards. He also has 189 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

