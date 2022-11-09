It's a matchup of two struggling Sun Belt Conference teams when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday night. The Cajuns (4-5, 2-4) have won four of the five all-time meetings between the teams but come in on a two-game losing slide. Their most recent setback was a 23-17 loss to Troy on Saturday. The Eagles (5-4, 2-3) lost 38-31 South Alabama the same day, but they knocked off a ranked James Madison team just three weeks ago. The last meeting between the teams was last September, a 28-20 Louisiana victory, and four of the five matchups have been decided by at least seven points. The only exception is a 20-18 Louisiana victory at Cajun Field in 2020.

Kickoff in Lafayette, La., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Ragin' Cajuns are a 3-point favorite in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5. Before you lock in your Louisiana vs. Georgia Southern picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana spread: Ragin' Cajuns -3

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana over/under: 61.5 points

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana money line: Ragin' Cajuns -165, Eagles +140

GS: Georgia Southern is 10-6 SU all-time in its games played on Thursdays

LOU: Louisiana is 16-11-1 ATS at home since the start of the 2018 season

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana is the much better team defensively, yielding 22 points and 347 total yards per game while the Eagles allow 488 yards and 31 points per contest. The Ragin' Cajuns have gone with Ben Wooldridge at quarterback, but opening-day starter Chandler Fields is fully healthy. Wooldridge has thrown for 1,468 passing yards and 12 TD passes, with just four interceptions. Fields has 608 passing yards, seven TDs and three picks. Both can count on receiver Michael Jefferson, who has 626 yards (17.1 per reception) and five TDs. He had a 48-yard TD in the last meeting.

Running back Chris Smith has rushed for 408 yards and Wooldridge has added 149. The Ragin' Cajuns are 5-1 against the spread in their past five home games and 5-4 ATS this season. They are strong up front on defense, led by tackle Zi'Yon Hill-Green and end Andre Jones. The unit has 23 sacks, 6.5 from Hill and five from Jones, and could put more pressure on Kyle Vantrease than he has seen.

Why Georgia Southern can cover

Georgia Southern has one of the most prolific passing offenses in the nation, and Kyle Vantrease is third in FBS with 2,982 passing yards. He also has 20 touchdown passes for an aerial attack that averages 331 passing yards per game (fourth in FBS) and has been sacked just three times. Vantrease has at least one touchdown pass in all nine games. Khaleb Hood (685 yards), Derwin Burgess Jr. (642), Jeremy Singleton (508) and Amare Jones (485) are all dangerous receivers, and Vantrease can find them deep down the field. Burgess and Jones have six TDs apiece.

The road team is 4-1 ATS in the five meetings, and the underdog has covered in four of five, as well. The Eagles average 36 points per game, most in the Sun Belt, while the Ragin' Cajuns average less than 26. GSU also can run the ball, with Jalen White ranking fifth in the Sun Belt and 34th in the nation with 743 rushing yards. He also has 189 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns.

