The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt clash at noon ET on Saturday at Parker H. Petit Field in Georgia State Stadium. It's the first conference game for both schools and these bowl teams from last season have similar styles with both teams spreading the field to run the football. The Ragin' Cajuns have won each of their four head-to-head meetings straight up but they've split those four meetings against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns are favored by 17 points in the latest Louisiana vs. Georgia State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 58.5.

Louisiana vs. Georgia State spread: Georgia State +17

Louisiana vs. Georgia State over-under: 58.5 points

Louisiana vs. Georgia State money line: Georgia State +575, Louisiana -850

Why Georgia State can cover

Georgia State is coming off a 7-6 campaign in 2019. The Panthers have to replace starting running back Tra Barnett and starting quarterback Dan Ellington from last season, but Destin Coates is back after rushing for 546 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Coates has speed to go the distance and he should be a focal point of the offense in 2020.

Why Louisiana can cover

The Ragin' Cajuns were 11-3 last season and are coming off of a 31-14 win against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Louisiana bested Georgia State 36-22 the last time these schools played in 2018 and starting running back Elijah Mitchell should remember that game well. He rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in that victory.

Two defensive stats from last season to keep an eye on: Georgia State was fourth worst when it came to touchdowns allowed last year, with the team giving up 60 overall. To make matters even worse for Georgia State, Louisiana was fifth best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11.

