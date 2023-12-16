The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-4) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) square off Saturday in the 2023 New Orleans Bowl. This will be just the second matchup in history between these teams. Louisiana is playing in the New Orleans Bowl for the second time in the last three years. In 2021, the Ragin' Cajuns defeated Marshall 36-21. Meanwhile, Jacksonville State is participating in its first-ever bowl game.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The Gamecocks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 58. Before making any Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana:

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana spread: Gamecocks -2.5

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana over/under: 58 points

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana money line: Gamecocks -140, Ragin' Cajuns +118

JSU: Jacksonville State is 7-3-1 against the spread in 2023.

ULL: Louisiana has hit the 1H ML in seven of last 13 games.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana picks: See picks at SportsLine

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Jacksonville State can cover

The Gamecocks have been strong on defense this season. They were second in Conference USA in both total defense (361.6) and run defense (113.1). Additionally, this unit was first in points allowed (20.3). Junior defensive lineman Chris Hardie has been a massive force coming off the edge. Hardie wins with power to generate a constant push into the backfield. The Alabama native recorded a team-high 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

In the season finale against New Mexico State, Hardie finished with three tackles for loss and two sacks. Senior linebacker Quae Drake is an instinctive defender on the second level. Drake wraps up with ease, leading the team in total tackles (86). The Alabama native has recorded double-digit stops in three games thus far. In his last outing, Drake finished with 11 tackles and one fumble recovery. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana can cover

Junior Chandler Fields has taken over as the starting quarterback due to several injuries. He's played with terrific anticipation and rhythm for the Ragin' Cajuns. Fields thrown for 240-plus yards and two passing touchdowns in three straight games. In his last outing, the Louisiana native went 18 of 20 for 246 yards and two passing scores. He also piled up 38 rush yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Senior running back Jacob Kibodi is the leader in the backfield. Kibodi uses his power (225 pounds) to run through defenders and gets downhill in a flash. The Louisiana native produced 729 rush yards, seven touchdowns and 5.7 yards per carry. He's supplied at least 50 rushing yards in seven games. On Nov. 25, Kibodi totaled 15 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's up over $2,000 on its top rated college football picks, and find out.