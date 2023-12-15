The 23rd edition of the New Orleans Bowl will be played on December 16, 2023 at the Caesars Superdome in The Big Easy. It's part of six bowl games to be played on the first day of bowl season.

This year's matchup pits the Sun Belt's Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns against Conference USA's Jacksonville State Gamecocks.While the average viewer may not be all too famiilar with the two teams, they will likely recognize a familiar face on one of the sidelines.

Rich Rodriguez, the former coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, leads Jacksonville State. He is in his second season with the Gamecocks, and helped the program transition to the FBS level after winning a conference title in the FCS last season. He'll go against Michael Desormeaux and a Louisiana team that is making its sixth-straight bowl appearance.

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State: Need to know

Jacksonville State is playing its first ever bowl game: The Gamecocks shouldn't be here. At least, if you go by the somewhat-archaic NCAA rules. Programs are not typically eligible for postseason play for two years after making the jump from the FCS to the FBS level. However, a shortage of bowl eligible teams helped Jacksonville State and James Madison were both get special exceptions this season. Make no mistake, the Gamecocks have certainly earned their postseason bid. The Gamecocks went 6-2 in their Conference USA campaign, finishing third behind Liberty and New Mexico State.

As Zion Webb goes, so go the Roadrunners: Zion Webb is the latest name in a long list of dual-threat quarterbacks under Rich Rodriguez. As has been the case with so many of his predecessors, Webb is the most important part of the offense. He threw for 1,281 yards this season, but his legs create the most havoc for opposing defenses. He rushed for 638 yards and seven touchdowns. The Gamecocks are 4-0 when Webb rushes for at least 100 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been here many times: This will be Louisiana's 11th bowl trip -- all of which have come since 2011. The Cajuns have only missed two postseasons (2015 and 2017) in that span. Not only is New Orleans close to home for Louisiana, it's also a familiar destination. This will be the program's seventh appearance in the game. The Rajin' Cajuns are 5-1 in their previous six New Orleans Bowls, most recently knocking off Marshall 36-21 in 2021.

How to watch New Orleans Bowl live

Date: Saturday, December 16 | Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

New Orleans Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

Bowl games are always tricky to figure out with opt-outs and transfers, but there aren't nearly as many of those between these two teams. While the "homefield advantage" of playing in New Orleans shouldn't be overlooked, I don't know if it's enough to scare me away from the Gamecocks here. Jacksonville State has been the more impressive team all season, has a terrific defense, and has the most dynamic player on offense in Zion Webb. Pick: Jacksonville State -3

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.