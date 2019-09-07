Louisiana vs. Liberty: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Louisiana (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: Louisiana 0-1-0; Liberty 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Louisiana 7-7-0; Liberty 6-6-0;

What to Know

Louisiana will square off against Liberty at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Louisiana has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

If the Ragin' Cajuns were expecting to get some payback for the 10-56 loss against Miss. State the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Ragin' Cajuns fell to Miss. State 28-38.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Liberty and Syracuse, but the 69-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Liberty found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 24 to nothing punch to the gut against Syracuse last week. The Flames were surely aware of their 19-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Ragin' Cajuns ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 37. The Flames ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 484.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field, Louisiana

Cajun Field, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.94

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 14 point favorite against the Flames.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 13 point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.