Louisiana vs. Liberty live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Louisiana vs. Liberty football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. Liberty (away)
Current Records: Louisiana 0-1-0; Liberty 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Louisiana 7-7-0; Liberty 6-6-0;
What to Know
Louisiana will square off against Liberty at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Louisiana has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
If the Ragin' Cajuns were expecting to get some payback for the 10-56 loss against Miss. State the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. The Ragin' Cajuns fell to Miss. State 28-38.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Liberty and Syracuse, but the 69-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Liberty found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 24 to nothing punch to the gut against Syracuse last week. The Flames were surely aware of their 19-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Ragin' Cajuns ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 37. The Flames ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 484.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Flames.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
