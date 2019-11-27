Louisiana vs. Louisiana-Monroe: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Louisiana (home) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Louisiana 9-2; Louisiana-Monroe 5-6

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.36 points per matchup. Louisiana-Monroe and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Things were close when Louisiana-Monroe and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clashed on Saturday, but the Warhawks ultimately edged out the opposition 45-42. QB Caleb Evans had a stellar game for the Warhawks as he accumulated 346 passing yards and picked up 69 yards on the ground on nine carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Evans this season.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Louisiana. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 53-3 win over the Troy Trojans. RB Trey Ragas and RB Chris Smith were among the main playmakers for Louisiana as the former rushed for 79 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and the latter rushed for 87 yards and one TD on five carries. Smith put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Louisiana's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Troy's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.

Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 5-6 and Louisiana to 9-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the third most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 52 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Warhawks, the Ragin' Cajuns rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 21-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Louisiana have won three out of their last four games against Louisiana-Monroe.