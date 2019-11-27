Louisiana vs. Louisiana-Monroe: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Louisiana vs. Louisiana-Monroe football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (away)
Current Records: Louisiana 9-2; Louisiana-Monroe 5-6
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.36 points per matchup. Louisiana-Monroe and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Things were close when Louisiana-Monroe and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clashed on Saturday, but the Warhawks ultimately edged out the opposition 45-42. QB Caleb Evans had a stellar game for the Warhawks as he accumulated 346 passing yards and picked up 69 yards on the ground on nine carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Evans this season.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Louisiana. They took their contest with ease, bagging a 53-3 win over the Troy Trojans. RB Trey Ragas and RB Chris Smith were among the main playmakers for Louisiana as the former rushed for 79 yards and two TDs on 11 carries and the latter rushed for 87 yards and one TD on five carries. Smith put himself on the highlight reel with an 80-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
Louisiana's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Troy's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 18 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.
Their wins bumped Louisiana-Monroe to 5-6 and Louisiana to 9-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the third most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 52 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Warhawks, the Ragin' Cajuns rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 21-point favorite against the Warhawks.
Over/Under: 68
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana have won three out of their last four games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Louisiana 31 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 28
- Sep 23, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 56 vs. Louisiana 50
- Dec 03, 2016 - Louisiana 30 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 3
- Oct 31, 2015 - Louisiana 30 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...