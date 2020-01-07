Louisiana vs. Miami (OH) score: Ragin' Cajuns earn first 11-win season with LendingTree Bowl victory
The party raged on in Mobile on Monday night in the 2020 LendingTree Bowl
Louisiana used an efficient performance from quarterback Levi Lewis and its defense held on in the closing minutes to notch a 27-17 win over Miami (OH) in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday night. The win pushes the Ragin' Cajuns record to 11-3 -- the first 11-win season in program history.
Lewis threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 58 more yards in the win over the RedHawks. Both of his touchdown tosses were to Ja'Mar Bradley, who had seven catches for 88 yards on the night. The two connected on a 12-yard touchdown with 2:26 to go in the third quarter to push the lead to 24-10 and put pressure on the RedHawks that they simply couldn't overcome.
It wasn't without late drama, though.
RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert led them to the 1-yard line with under four minutes to play, but on fourth-and-goal from the Ragin' Cajuns 1-yard line, the snap went behind Gabbert and running back Jaylon Bester landed on it on the 24-yard line. Louisiana would force Miami (OH) to burn all three timeouts on the ensuing drive, and the RedHawks' final drive stalled out at their own 27.
It's Louisiana's first bowl win since it topped Nevada in the New Orleans Bowl following the 2014 season.
