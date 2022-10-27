Teams battling to stay in contention in the Sun Belt Conference West Division clash when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns take on the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles on Thursday night. The Ragin' Cajuns (4-3, 2-2) have won two in a row, including a 38-18 win over Arkansas State last Saturday. The Golden Eagles (4-3, 2-1), tied for second in the division, have won two in a row and four of five. Southern Miss is coming off a 20-14 victory at Texas State last weekend, after slipping past Arkansas State 20-19 the week before.

Kickoff from Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Louisiana is averaging 27 points per game this season, 78th-best in the country, while Southern Mississippi averages 25, 93rd nationally. The Ragin' Cajuns are 1-point favorites in the latest Louisiana vs. Southern Mississippi odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Southern Miss vs. Louisiana picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Southern Mississippi and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Southern Miss vs. Louisiana:

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss spread: Louisiana -1

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss over/under: 42 points

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss money line: Louisiana -120, USM +100

UL: The Ragin' Cajuns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games in October

USM: The Golden Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss picks: See picks here



Why Southern Miss can cover

The Golden Eagles have a pair of top-notch receivers in senior Jason Brownlee and junior Jakarius Caston. Brownlee leads the receiving corps with 31 catches for 397 yards (12.8 average) and four touchdowns. In the 27-10 loss at Troy on Oct. 8, Brownlee caught 12 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. His other 100-yard game came in a Week 2 loss at Miami, when he caught five passes for 102 yards and a score. For his career, he has 111 receptions for 1,650 yards (14.9 average) and 17 touchdowns.

Caston has also been a reliable target with 21 receptions for 264 yards (12.6 average) and three TDs. He has at least one catch in five of the six games he has played in. Against Northwestern State on Sept. 17, he had six catches for 94 yards (15.7 average) and two touchdowns. A week later at Tulane, he had eight receptions for 91 yards (11.4 average) and a score. For his career, he has 37 catches for 503 yards (13.6 average) and four touchdowns.

Why Louisiana can cover

Despite that, the Golden Eagles are not a lock to cover the Louisiana vs. Southern Miss spread. That's because the Ragin' Cajuns have been powered by junior quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who was on fire last Saturday, and is filling in for the injured Chandler Fields. Wooldridge completed 21 of 34 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-18 win over Arkansas State. For the season, he has completed 62.8% of his passes for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been picked off just once and has a rating of 145.9.

The team's top receiver is fifth-year senior wide receiver Michael Jefferson. He leads the team with 24 receptions for 387 yards (16.1 average) and four touchdowns. His best game so far was against Louisiana-Monroe, when he caught five passes for 105 yards (21 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Louisiana vs. Southern Miss picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting 41 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Louisiana vs. Southern Mississippi? And which side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana vs. Southern Mississippi spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,000 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.