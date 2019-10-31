Louisiana vs. Texas State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Louisiana vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
Louisiana (home) vs. Texas State (away)
Current Records: Louisiana 5-2; Texas State 2-5
What to Know
Louisiana has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Louisiana and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Ragin' Cajuns and Arkansas State last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Louisiana wrapped it up with a 37-20 win. RB Raymond Calais had a stellar game for the Ragin' Cajuns as he rushed for 144 yards and two TDs on eight carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Calais' 80-yard touchdown rush in the. Calais' sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, if Texas State was expecting to get some payback for the 33-7 loss against Arkansas State the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. The Bobcats ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-14 walloping at Arkansas State's hands on Saturday. This game was a close 17-14 at the break, but unfortunately for the Bobcats it sure didn't stay that way.
Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Louisiana's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Louisiana can repeat their recent success or if the Bobcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Louisiana 42 vs. Texas State 27
- Oct 12, 2017 - Louisiana 24 vs. Texas State 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Louisiana 27 vs. Texas State 3
- Oct 10, 2015 - Louisiana 49 vs. Texas State 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game