Louisiana vs. Texas State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Louisiana (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: Louisiana 5-2; Texas State 2-5

What to Know

Louisiana has had a week off and is no doubt ready to get back on the field. Louisiana and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Ragin' Cajuns and Arkansas State last Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Louisiana wrapped it up with a 37-20 win. RB Raymond Calais had a stellar game for the Ragin' Cajuns as he rushed for 144 yards and two TDs on eight carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Calais' 80-yard touchdown rush in the. Calais' sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, if Texas State was expecting to get some payback for the 33-7 loss against Arkansas State the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. The Bobcats ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-14 walloping at Arkansas State's hands on Saturday. This game was a close 17-14 at the break, but unfortunately for the Bobcats it sure didn't stay that way.

Louisiana is the favorite in this one, with an expected 22.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Louisiana's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Texas State's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if Louisiana can repeat their recent success or if the Bobcats bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.