Louisiana vs. Tulane, Cure Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV, live stream, watch online

College football's bowl season kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 15, and first up is the Auto Nation Cure Bowl between Louisiana and Tulane on CBS Sports Network. And it should be a good one. Louisiana, under first-year coach Billy Napier, made it to the Sun Belt Championship Game, where the Ragin' Cajuns fell to Appalachian State. Tulane, meanwhile, is heading to a bowl game for the first time since 2013. For two Group of Five schools based out of Louisiana, this should actually turn into a high intensity game.

Viewing information

Event: Auto Nation Cure Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 15 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Louisiana: It's hard to describe Napier's inaugural season as anything other than a success. The Ragin' Cajuns have seven wins for the first time since 2014 and can get an eighth on Saturday. Napier's blueprint for offense is showing, too. Louisiana has the Sun Belt's second-best scoring offense (32.5 ppg and 55 touchdowns) and could have two 1,000-yard rushers by the time this bowl game is over with Trey Ragas at 1,141 yards and Elijah Mitchell not far behind at 951 yards.

Tulane: Coach Willie Fritz is a famous program builder, and goodness gracious, has it been a tough rebuild for the Green Wave. After winning four games in his first season, Fritz got Tulane on the brink of bowl eligibility a season ago, but came up -- literally -- inches short. However, Fritz finally got his team over the hump this season, and with a difficult schedule, no less. The breakthrough win came in a 40-24 victory over AAC West champ Memphis. Fritz has done a great job with this program and a bowl win would add to what has been one of the better coaching jobs over the last few years.

Game prediction, picks

Because both of these teams favor the run, I'm definitely thinking going with the under here. Also, given the offensive styles, this one could be close and get bowl season started up the right way. In the end, though, Tulane is battle-tested and has made obvious improvements since Fritz showed up three years ago, but Louisiana is good enough to make this interesting. Pick: Louisiana +3.5

