The 2020 season may be coming to an end, but college football future schedules are still being rolled out. On Wednesday, Louisville and Georgia Tech announced they will meet in Atlanta for the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to start the 2023 season. According to the release, this will mark just the second time two ACC teams are scheduled to play one another in the event.

"Having an opportunity to play in this iconic game for the second time in three seasons is exciting for our student-athletes and fans," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said in a statement. "We are thrilled to be opening our ACC schedule against Georgia Tech in one of the premier football facilities in the nation. It's a short trip for our fans and I know they will make their presence felt."

Louisville has appeared in the kickoff game once before -- a 31-24 loss to Auburn in 2015 -- and is already slated to play Ole Miss to open up the 2021 season. Georgia Tech previously lost 42-41 in two overtimes to Tennessee in the 2017. Georgia Tech and Clemson will play one another in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

Of note, the upcoming games are part of Georgia Tech's six-year agreement to play one home game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 2021-26.