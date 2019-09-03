Louisville cheerleader hit by errant throw jokes about broken nose, thanks Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book

Louisville didn't get the result they were hoping for in their season-opener against Notre Dame on Monday night, falling to the Fighting Irish, 35-17. But the night was especially rough for one Cardinals cheerleader who went home with broken dreams and a broken nose.

During the fourth quarter of Notre Dame's win, Irish quarterback Ian Book dropped back in the pocket, felt the oncoming rush from Louisville's defensive line and decided to unleash a heave out-of-bounds to escape the pressure. It was the safe play for Book, but it wasn't quite so safe for Elizabeth Scott -- the poor member of the Louisville Ladybirds dance team who got absolutely crushed in the face by the rogue throwaway.

This looked painful pic.twitter.com/r8ETFDqzjL — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 3, 2019

The incident left Scott with a broken nose, which is a tough way to start the new season, but it also left her with an opportunity to shine in the spotlight, and she took advantage of that opportunity. Scott handled the aftermath of her misfortune with a wonderful amount of levity, proving a broken nose doesn't necessarily mean a broken sense of humor.

My broken nose is twitter trending huh — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Well my nose is crooked but I'll always have a good story to tell — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Upon realizing that she was trending on Twitter, Scott followed up with perhaps the most fitting and appropriate social media response: A SpongeBob SquarePants meme.

Me throwing my poms down and walking away after I got hit tonight pic.twitter.com/ViwnQaj5AU — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Not only did she do well to capitalize on her moment of viral fame, but she was also humble enough to thank Book for turning her into a modern-day Marcia Brady on national television.

Thank u Ian book https://t.co/FXgPtgQOpp — Liz (@Elizabethsc0tt) September 3, 2019

Scott hasn't yet shared visual evidence of the aftermath, but she did post a pre-game photo on Instagram with the caption "I never liked my nose anyway," so we can assume she's not hurting THAT bad. In any case, best of luck to the good sport in her recovery and, luckily, it seems as though she can only go up from here this season.