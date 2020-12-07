Louisville and coach Scott Satterfield entered the season as chic picks to challenge for ACC supremacy. But, at 3-7, the Cardinals have become one of the biggest disappointments in the country. Things apparently are going from bad to worse -- and Satterfield is the one to blame.

He was asked during his press conference on Monday the differences in how players and coaches treat their commitments to their schools and football programs. It's safe to say that the second-year coach doesn't exactly show a lot of sympathy towards the players on his roster.

"As players, it's a little bit different than coaches," he said. "Sometimes we like to lump coaches in with players. As a player, you're there for three to four years and then you're done. As players, you don't have a family. It's just you. As coaches … and I'm just thinking in general terms here … coaches have wives and kids. As a job, are they going to be a job at 40 years? There are a lot of different things that are involved in coaching. With players, like I said, it's three to four years, and they have to be all in."

He went on to describe what "all in" means in terms of how players approach college football.

"It's hard as a player to go to class, get up and go to meetings, go to weight training, to go practice, come back and study, and then, oh by the way, go perform on a game day. There are a lot of things that a player has to do and so many different avenues that are pulling at them. So you have to be all in."

This comes on the heels of what was a wild few days for Satterfield. He told the Courier-Journal over the weekend that he interviewed with South Carolina on Friday, but chose to stay with the Cardinals. Athletic director Vince Tyra said on Saturday that he was disappointed that Satterfield took the interview, but that he is comfortable moving forward with the second-year coach.

Satterfield addressed the situation further during his Monday press conference and didn't exactly do himself any favors as he tried to make amends for his actions.

"I do want to apologize to the fans out there," he said. "I do understand what has transpired in the past with the head coaching football job here. It was never my intention to hurt anyone with that."

An apology is nice … but then things got uncomfortable again. He said that he won't rule out other schools that might be interested in him if they're close to his hometown of Hillsborough, North Carolina, which is just northwest of Raleigh.

It's been a disappointing season for Satterfield and the Cardinals, and it doesn't appear to be getting any better. They host Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in what is suddenly a pretty important game based on Satterfield's statements over the last few days.