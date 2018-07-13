Louisville dropping Papa John's from football stadium name amid racial slur scandal
John Schnatter, the founder and chairman of Papa John's Pizza, resigned from the Board of Trustees on Wednesday
The fallout from the John Schnatter scandal continued on Friday, when Louisville president Neeli Bendapudi announced that Papa John's will no longer have the naming rights to Cardinal Stadium -- the home of Louisville's football team. The stadium will simply be known as Cardinal Stadium for the upcoming season.
Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's Pizza and Louisville booster, resigned his position on the school's Board of Trustees on Wednesday after he admitted to using a racial slur on a conference call in May.
"News reports attributing the use of inappropriate and hurtful language to me during a media training session regarding race are true," Schnatter said in a statement released Wednesday.
Thursday afternoon, wide receivers Jalen Smith and Seth Watkins called for the name to be changed on social media, and the school clearly shared the same sentiment.
In addition to the football stadium, Schnatter's name will no longer be associated with Louisville's business school.
Louisville plays Alabama on Sept. 1 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando to open the 2018 season. Its first home game at the newly-renamed Cardinal Stadium is Sept. 8 vs. Indiana State.
