Louisville commit TJ Capers, the fourth-highest ranked recruit in program history, will reclassify into the 2023 class and join the Cardinals this week, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling. Demling notes that Capers is expected on campus within the next 48 hours and will be eligible to play this fall.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers ranks as the No. 51 player nationally and the No. 7 edge rusher in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He committed to Louisville in January during the All-American Bowl broadcast, marking a significant recruiting win for first-year coach Jeff Brohm just about a month into his tenure.
Capers is one of just two four-stars prospects in Louisville's 2024 class. As with most prospects, he will likely be re-ranked to fit in with the 2023 crop of recruits. He is a fraction of a point away from being one of the three-highest ranked recruits in Louisville's history, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Capers could make an immediate impact for a Louisville team that has to replace three of its top four pass rushers from the 2022 squad. That includes a pair of All-ACC selections in Yasir Abdullah and Yaya Diaby, who each had at least nine sacks last season.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins seems high on Capers' ability to play early, based off the scouting report he provided:
A front-seven defender that can do a little bit of everything. Already looks college ready with a hulking frame that's a verified 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Has tested reasonably well for someone his size with a 4.6 in the 40 and a 4.5 short shuttle on record. A thumper that likes to run and hit. Excels in chase mode on Friday nights as he will hawk down ball carries or quarterbacks of all different sizes and drag them to the ground. Spent sophomore year working as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 front before getting more and more snaps as a Mike. Looks more than comfortable dropping back into space and has shown on the camp circuit that he's rather serviceable in man-to-man situations as he will hand check and fight for positioning at the catch point. Can sniff out run plays and understands how to stack and shed better than most his age. Could probably be deployed as an off-ball 'backer on Saturdays, but might also grow into a full-time pass rusher depending on how his body fills out.