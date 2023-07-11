Louisville commit TJ Capers, the fourth-highest ranked recruit in program history, will reclassify into the 2023 class and join the Cardinals this week, according to 247Sports' Jody Demling. Demling notes that Capers is expected on campus within the next 48 hours and will be eligible to play this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers ranks as the No. 51 player nationally and the No. 7 edge rusher in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports. He committed to Louisville in January during the All-American Bowl broadcast, marking a significant recruiting win for first-year coach Jeff Brohm just about a month into his tenure.

Capers is one of just two four-stars prospects in Louisville's 2024 class. As with most prospects, he will likely be re-ranked to fit in with the 2023 crop of recruits. He is a fraction of a point away from being one of the three-highest ranked recruits in Louisville's history, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Capers could make an immediate impact for a Louisville team that has to replace three of its top four pass rushers from the 2022 squad. That includes a pair of All-ACC selections in Yasir Abdullah and Yaya Diaby, who each had at least nine sacks last season.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins seems high on Capers' ability to play early, based off the scouting report he provided: