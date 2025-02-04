Louisville legend and former Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch is joining the Cardinals staff as wide receivers coach, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz confirmed. Branch has been with the program in an off-field capacity for the past three seasons and will take over the role from Garrick McGee.

First-year North Carolina coach Bill Belichick hired McGee to be the Tar Heels receivers coach last month, leaving third-year Louisville coach Jeff Brohm with a vacancy to fill. He didn't have to look far to find a qualified candidate in Branch, who served as Louisville's interim head coach during its 2022 Fenway Bowl victory over Cincinnati as Brohm was transitioning into the job.

The brief interim stint is the extent of Branch's college coaching experience, but his resume is plenty impressive. The 45-year-old played 11 NFL seasons and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 when his New England Patriots beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21. Branch finished with 11 catches for 133 yards.

Branch's last full NFL season was in 2012. He's been at Louisville as the program's director of player development & alumni relations since 2022. Branch shined for the Cardinals in 2000 and 2001, amassing over 70 receptions and more than 1,000 yards receiving in each season after transferring in from the junior college ranks.

As an on-field staffer, Branch will be working closely with another program legend in Brohm, who played quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989-93. The Cardinals are 19-8 in Brohm's two seasons.