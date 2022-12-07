Jeff Brohm is in the midst of finalizing a deal to return to Louisville as its next coach, sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Brohm, a native of Louisville who also quarterbacked the Cardinals in the 1990s, will leave Purdue after six successful seasons to return to his alma mater.

Brohm has led the Boilermakers to a 36-34 record across those six campaigns with a 17-9 mark over the last two seasons and an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game following the 2022 campaign. Prior to joining Purdue, he coached Western Kentucky to a 30-10 mark in three years with a sterling 22-5 record across the final two.

In addition to quarterbacking the Cardinals, Brohm was an assistant at Louisville for six seasons under Bobby Petrino and Steve Kragthorpe. He served as quarterbacks coach (2003-06) and assistant head coach (2007-08) with stints as passing game coordinator (2007) and offensive coordinator (2008) as well.

A return to Louisville has always seemed an eventuality for Brohm, though he turned down an offer to coach the Cardinals in November 2018 in favor of staying at Purdue after the program had fired Petrino (in his second stint with the team). Louisville eventually hired Scott Satterfield, who left earlier this week after four seasons to coach Cincinnati.

Brohm is expected to earn a contract averaging around $6 million over six seasons, according to ESPN. His departure will leave the Boilermakers in search of a new coach as the program comes off its first-ever Big Ten West title. With Brohm's departure, the division will have three new coaches for the 2023 season as Matt Rhule take over at Nebraska and Luke Fickell takes over Wisconsin.

