Jeff Brohm set a new standard for Louisville, winning no fewer than nine games in either of his first two years with the program. His 10 wins in 2023 were the Cardinals' most since they joined the ACC in 2014. If his transfer-heavy approach clicks for a third straight season, Louisville should be right back in the race for a conference title game appearance and with that, a possible playoff berth. Cardinal Authority's Jody Demling joined Bud Elliott on the Cover 3 College Football Summer School series to preview expectations for the Cardinals this fall.

What are the stakes for Louisville in 2025?

Excitement abounds at Louisville this season, and for good reason. Brohm has yet to give Cardinals fans reason for anything but optimism with the hot start to his tenure, and it was another successful offseason in which the program landed a promising transfer quarterback in Miller Moss and 31 other newcomers via the portal. As high-risk as it is to build rosters through the transfer route, Brohm established a high floor through two years, indicating he has an eye for the right kind of talent.

"Jeff Brohm, first year, he took them to the ACC Championship Game," Demling said. "Second year, they win nine games, they go on a run at the end and they beat Kentucky to get that rivalry back going again. This is a fanbase that's pumped up."

Louisville is the kind of program that should benefit from playoff expansion in that it does not have to win the ACC to clinch a spot in the bracket. FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Cardinals the third-best odds in the conference (+360) to make the playoff, behind only Clemson and Miami. Beating one of those teams out for a spot in the ACC Championship Game is likely what it would take to get into the field.

Breakout player everybody needs to know

Wide receiver Chris Bell upped his catches, yardage and touchdowns in each of the last two years, and if he rides that momentum into his senior year, he should be far and away the top receiving threat on the roster. He finished second on the team in that department last year and is the lead returning receiver after Ja'Corey Brooks departed for the NFL.

"If they're going to be really, really good, he's a guy that's going to work himself into being a second-, third-day NFL Draft kind of thing. He's got the body. He's got the size, the ability. He's just going to have to work himself into that," said Demling. "He does get some penalties. I think he can cut back on that and he can get more touchdowns. He's gonna get more targets."

Bell peaked last season with 43 grabs for 737 yards and four touchdowns. His scoring total needs to increase for the Cardinals to have an effective passing attack, and with an uptick in targets, he should find the end zone at a higher rate. The former three-star recruit is on pace to flirt with the 1,000-yard mark given his trajectory over the last three campaigns.

Win total outlook

FanDuel set the Louisville win total at 8.5 with juice on the over. Nine wins may be enough to get the Cardinals into the conference championship game, but would it impress the CFP selection committee enough to consider them for the bracket if they fall short of a league title? Hitting the double-digit mark would take a lot of uncertainty out of the equation.

"The Pitt and SMU games are the ones that they're gonna tell you how good Louisville really is. And if they can win both of those games, I feel pretty confident about what they can do," said Demling. "I think success is looking at the eight wins and thinking, this team, we can get to 10 wins. It's kind of crazy to really think about that, but that's the way the schedule sets up."

Aiding the Cardinals are their eight home games. This is just the second time in school history Louisville will suit up at home that many times in a single season. And the opponents that have to travel to L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium are not the most intimidating. Clemson is, of course, a major challenge, but the Cardinals should be favored over the rest of their seven visitors.

