Louisville earned a commitment from four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. the No. 55 overall player and No. 4 receiver in the Class of 2023. The Los Alamitos, California, product picked the Cardinals over USC and Texas, among others.

Moore rates as the highest-ranked recruit at Louisville since Brian Brohm committed to the Cardinals in 2004. He trails only Brohm and five-star running back Michael Bush (2003) among Louisville recruits since 247Sports began rating recruits in 2000. Both Brohm and Bush were from the city of Louisville.

Listed at 6-foot and 185 pounds, Moore plays a physical brand of football while playing both receiver and safety for his Los Alamitos squad. He caught 33 passes for 479 yards receiving and eight touchdowns for Los Alamitos while playing next to No. 2 overall quarterback Malachi Nelson in his first season with the program after transferring from Las Vegas.

"He has a solid frame, well muscled, but isn't stiff and fluid in how he moves," 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins wrote of Moore in 2021. "At receiver, he has very good body control, strong hands and is excellent in jump ball situations."

Moore becomes the 10th member of Louisville's 2023 recruiting class, which is quickly taking shape as one of the nation's best. The Cardinals rank No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite rankings with commitments from four blue-chip recruits.

Here are key takeaways from Moore's decision to pick the Cardinals.

Surprising choice

At one point, Moore was committed to Lincoln Riley's staff at Oklahoma. Over the offseason, Riley moved from across the country to 40 minutes away at USC. However, Moore spurned the proximity in order to travel across the country.

However, Louisville has put together strong offenses over the past decade. Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2015, while Malik Cunningham became just the second player to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game.

The Scott Satterfield era has been inconsistent as Louisville went 8-5 in 2019, followed by back-to-back losing seasons. However, there's plenty to like for young offensive players.

Recruiting wave

While Satterfield and his staff did a solid job of recruiting Moore, quarterback recruit Pierce Clarkson -- a junior at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California -- has quickly emerged as a leader in the class. All four blue-chip recruits are from the state of California.

"Pierce started it off," Moore told ESPN. "We're continuing to build something, especially with the California talent. I'm going to do my fair share of recruiting as well. Me and Pierce are going to be a tag-team recruiting duo."

In addition to Clarkson and Moore, Louisville is reportedly going hard after No. 1 overall running back Reuben Owens, a five-star from El Campo, Texas. Getting him would be a huge addition to what has quickly become a national-caliber class.