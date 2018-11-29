Louisville high school cancels classes over threat after Jeff Brohm turns down Cardinals

Jeff Brohm made a difficult decision on Wednesday in turning down his alma mater Louisville to remain as the football coach at Purdue. At least one Louisville fan was apparently so angered by Brohm's decision that they took to an extremely ridiculous measure -- threatening the high school Brohm attended.

Trinity High School -- a catholic all-boys private school -- in Louisville, Kentucky, shared the following message on its website and social media accounts late Wednesday.

Trinity officials were notified by police of a threat against the school due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue. While police investigate the threat classes are canceled and offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 29.

More specifically, WDRB reports via the St. Matthews Police that someone threatened to burn down the school over Brohm's decision. The threat was made on Twitter.

Brohm, a Louisville native who attended Trinity, starred as quarterback for the Cardinals (1990-93), began his college coaching career with Louisville and has numerous family members that have played and coached for the city's high school and college team, turned down a job offer from his alma mater on Wednesday. Brohm instead chose to remain as the coach of Purdue, where he has gone 13-12 in two seasons leading the Boilermakers. He explained that it was a difficult decision but not the right time for him to return to Louisville.