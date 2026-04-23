Jeff Brohm will remain the coach of the Louisville Cardinals for the next eight years after finally coming to terms on a long-rumored contract extension.

Brohm's new contract will increase his average annual salary to $8.1 million over the life of the deal, keeping him at his alma mater through the 2033 season. At $8 million per year, Brohm will be the sixth highest paid coach in the ACC, trailing Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Bill Belichick (UNC), Rhett Lashlee (SMU), Mike Norvell (Florida State) and Mario Cristobal (Miami).

Brohm has been discussing this extension with the Louisville brass for months, as he was first reported in talks back in late November before eventually affirming his commitment to the Cardinals in early December after declining overtures from Penn State and others on 2025's extremely active coaching carousel.

It took nearly six months from the start of talks to a deal getting finalized and signed, but Brohm is now locked in at Louisville long term, becoming the latest coach to opt to stay with his alma mater rather than chasing another job.

Jeff Brohm's contract extension, buyout details

Brohm's deal will start at $6.3 million with a $250,000 retention bonus in 2026, giving him $500,000 overall pay bump from his current deal. The big spike comes in 2027 when his base salary jumps to $7.2 million with a $750,000 retention bonus and then he receives an annual raise of $100,000 on his base salary with a $1 million retention bonus through 2032.

2026: $6.3 million + $250,000 retention bonus

2027: $7.2 million + $750,000

2028: $7.3 million + $1 million

2029: $7.4 million + $1 million

2030: $7.5 million + $1 million

2031: $7.6 million + $1 million

2032: $7.7 million + $1 million

2033: $7.8 million

On top of the guaranteed raises, Brohm can increase his base salary considerably by leading the Cardinals to the College Football Playoff. Rather than including Playoff appearance bonuses in his new deal, making it to the Playoff would raise his annual salary. Simply reaching the Playoff will earn him an extra $500,000 per year, escalating all the way to the national championship, which would earn him a $2 million bump each season.

CFP appearance: +$500,000

CFP quarterfinals: +$1 million

CFP semifinal: +$1.25 million

CFP title game appearance: +$1.5 million

National Championship: +$2 millino

While a national title seems far off for the Cardinals, with the potential for more Playoff expansion in the near future, a Playoff appearance is certainly not out of the question for Louisville and Brohm.

As for job security, Brohm's new deal includes a buyout on Louisville's side of 90% of his deal if he's fired before the end of 2029. They would owe him 100% of what is remaining on his contract if he's fired in 2030 or beyond.

On his end, Brohm would owe Louisville $3 million if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2027 and just $1 million if he leaves after that.

What Brohm's extension means for Louisville

Keeping a coach with deep ties to the program gives Louisville the best chance to build something long-term. Brohm is the best available coach for the Cardinals, and keeping him for the foreseeable future is important to them reaching their goals.

Under Brohm, Louisville has won at least eight games in each of his seasons at the helm. While the Cardinals have aspirations of a bit more, with dreams of an ACC title and College Football Playoff berth, Brohm clearly raised the floor and gave them the chance to hit that ceiling. Brohm's reputation for winning big games showed up this year with Louisville's road upset of Miami, but the Cardinals didn't close the season strongly enough to their goal of making it to the ACC Championship Game. Still, there are plenty of reasons for optimism in Louisville about what Brohm has already built in three years.

For Brohm to rebuff interest from Penn State and others, he must feel comfortable with the commitment of the athletic department and boosters to give him the tools he needs to build a contender in both the revenue-sharing and NIL space. The Cardinals finished 48th in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle, but were 18th in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings after bringing in a strong portal class.

Brohm will have Miller Moss back under center in 2026 and went out and got a pair of 4-star receivers in the portal to help him in Tre Richardson and Lawayne McCoy to try and make the Cardinals offense even more dynamic in 2026.