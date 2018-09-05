Louisville loses top pass rusher for 'a while' after suffering wrist injury in Alabama loss
Jonathan Greenard was hurt during the first quarter of the opener against Alabama
The sting of Louisville's Week 1 loss to Alabama isn't healed yet. Adding insult to the loss is the announcement that top pass rusher Jonathan Greenard will be sidelined for "a while" with what coach Bobby Petrino calls a "significant" wrist injury.
"It's a shame, because he worked extremely hard to prepare and get ready for the season. But he landed on it really differently and injured it," Petrino told reporters via the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Petrino didn't note a specific timeline that Louisville would be without Greenard, but it should be noted the redshirt junior was seen in a cast while on the sidelines against the Crimson Tide. In Greenard's absence, Petrino is now firmly counting on sophomore Tabarius Peterson to step in and fill the void.
No matter the length of time, this is a major loss for Louisville's defense. Greenard was the team's leader in sacks last season with seven and was expected to be a major part of this year's defense.
