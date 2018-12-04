Louisville officially announces Scott Satterfield as new football coach to lead Cardinals

Louisville officially announced Scott Satterfield as the 23rd head football coach in program history on Tuesday. Satterfield amassed a 51-24 record in six seasons as the coach of his alma mater Appalachian State from 2013-18, and posted three double-digit win seasons. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that his six-year contract worth $3.25 million per year.

"My family and I are extremely excited to be able to join this outstanding university and passionate community," Satterfield said. "I'm so thankful to [athletic director] Vince Tyra and [president] Neeli Bendapudi for giving me the ability to fulfill my dream. Words cannot express how grateful I am. I have two immediate obligations: mold these young men into productive members of society and put a competitive team on the field that's going to work extremely hard to win games. I understand there are high expectations here, but as a program, we will do things the right way and develop men of high integrity and character. We will build a program that our fans will be extremely proud of on and off the field."

Satterfield takes over for Bobby Petrino, who was fired on Nov. 11 after a 2-8 start to the season.

"When I set out looking for a new head coach, I recognized Scott early in the process as someone I was confident in leading this football program," Tyra said. "Following his career very closely, his teams are statistically very sound on both sides of the football. Both his offenses and defenses are ranked high nationally, and I valued how well-prepared and well-coached his teams have always been at Appalachian State. He has a proven record of building great teams and winning championships, but he's done an outstanding job of building character and establishing a strong culture within his programs. We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Satterfield and his family to Louisville."

Satterfield guided the Mountaineers through the transition from the FCS and the Southern Conference to the FBS in the Sun Belt. Under his watch, they won three straight Sun Belt titles (2016-18), including the inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game over Louisiana on Saturday. The Mountaineers went to their first three bowl games from 2014-16, and are 3-0 in those postseason games. His teams went 38-10 in Sun Belt play in the program's first five years in FBS.

He played quarterback at Appalachian State from 1991-95, and went to the I-AA (FCS) playoffs in four of his five seasons. Satterfield has been with the program as a player, assistant and head coach for more than 20 years.