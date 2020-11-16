Louisville will finish up what has become a disappointing season without the help of its top running back, Javian Hawkins. The redshirt sophomore announced Monday on his Twitter account that he is opting out of the rest of the year and will prepare for the NFL Draft next spring.

Hawkins did not play in Louisville's 31-17 loss over the weekend that dropped the Cardinals, one of the preseason ACC dark-horse darlings, to 2-6.

"I would like to thank Coach [Scott] Satterfield, Coach [Norval] McKenzie and the entire coaching staff for their guidance," Hawkins wrote. "They have made me a better player and person. I would like to thank my teammates for their support, both on and off the field. Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank the best fans in college football." Hawkins also extended a message of gratitude for first responders, medical professionals and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The loss of Hawkins is substantial. He remains in first place in the ACC with 117 rushing yards per game, and his 822 yards in seven games ranks third in the conference. He's been one of the bright spots during a tough year in which the Cardinals haven't been able to win close games or capitalize on their breakout season last season. In 2019, Hawkins had his own breakout campaign with 1,525 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. The speedy runner was the first running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard marker since Bilal Powell in 2010.

One of the side stories of how COVID-19 has disrupted college football has been the decision by some players to call it a year if things aren't going well. 2020 is turning into a lost year for many teams, and with the potential for pro contracts on the horizon, some may not feel the injury risk is worth it.

Louisville has three games remaining on its schedule against Syracuse, Boston College and Wake Forest.