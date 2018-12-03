Louisville reportedly hires Appalachian State's Scott Satterfield to coach Cardinals

Louisville will hire Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield to the same position, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. The news is expected to be made official during a press conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde and Pete Thamel reported over the weekend that Satterfield was expected to meet with Louisville officials and was a "top target" to replace Bobby Petrino, who was fired in November after going 2-9. Satterfield is coming off a 10-2 season at ASU that included a third consecutive Sun Belt championship.

Ahead of the conference's championship game vs. Louisiana, which Appalachian State won 30-19, Satterfield confirmed that Louisville had reached out to talk to his agent.

"I think I owe it to myself and my family to take a look," Satterfield said, per the Winston Salem-Journal. "And I've always said I'll listen. I'll listen to see what people have to say."

A former quarterback for ASU in 1990s, Satterfield has been with the program as a player, assistant and head coach for more than 20 years. His briefly left the school in 2009 for offensive coordinator stints at Toledo and FIU, but returned to the program in 2012. A native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, this will be Satterfield's first major gig outside of North Carolina.

Satterfield's history at ASU is exemplary. This year's 10-win effort for the program in the coach's six years in Boone, North Carolina. Satterfield directed the program's ascension from the FCS level to FBS and ASU went 7-5 in its first year as a FBS member in 2014. He's won at least nine games in each consecutive season. Overall, Satterfield is 51-24 at ASU with a 34-6 record in Sun Belt play that's included three straight conference titles.

Following Petrino's termination, Louisville predictably turned all of its attention to Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, a former quarterback for the Cardinals. However, Brohm, who is 13-12 in two seasons at Purdue, opted to stay with the Boilermakers and turned down a chance to coach at his alma mater.

However, Louisville need not worry about missing on Brohm. Satterfield is an excellent offensive mind in his own right. The Mountaineers were a top-20 offense in 2018 in points per game and have been a top-three scoring offense in the Sun Belt Conference since becoming a member five years ago.